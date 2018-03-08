Story from TV Shows

Two Major Grey's Anatomy Players Are Leaving The Series

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Courtesy of ABC
Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins) and Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner) will be tossing their scrubs at the end of Grey's Anatomy's 14th season, Deadline confirmed on Thursday.
The women, who have starred as recurring actors for the majority of the series run, were fan favorites who gave a voice to both the LQBTQ+ and devout Christian communities.
Capshaw released a statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke.
"For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her," she wrote. "Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever."
Drew, too, tweeted a short note to fans saying that while she's not yet ready to fully address the news, she couldn't be more thankful for the love and support she's received.
"I love you, and I love April, and her story isn't over yet," she wrote.
Judging by the reaction on Twitter, fans are not at all happy with the show's decision.
The list of people announcing that they're jumping ship keeps getting longer. But, how will the casting changes impact the show for those people who do stick around?
We won't get to witness Dr. Kepner letting loose with her interns or grappling with her core beliefs anymore. Perhaps the most disappointing consequence is that we'll miss her adorable friendship with Dr. Jackson Avery.
As for Dr. Robbins, well, it'll be hard saying goodbye to her romance with Dr. Carina DeLuca. Her character finally highlighted the fact that lesbian relationships are emotional and real.
Her work life, too, was important. Recently, she called attention to the astonishing mortality rates for mothers in the United States. This is a real issue that's impacting far too many women, and this story arc finally put it on millions of people's radars.
Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes shared her own emotional message on Instagram, admitting saying goodbye won't be easy for her.

A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on

It's hard to say how they'll write off either of the characters. Dr. Robbins could reconnect with her faith or simply decide she's had enough of the long hours and awkward social encounters at work. Dr. Kepner could leave her job to lobby for better maternal healthcare or set out on an exciting research trip with DeLuca.
All we know for now is that they'll be missed.
