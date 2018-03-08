Riverdale Season 2, Episode 14 Recap: "The Hills Have Eyes"

In any case, the trip is just what everyone needs. Betty has been haunted by the “accident” in her home. Worst yet, Chic (Hart Denton) is always creeping around her house. CREEPING in all caps. He pops up out of nowhere and has the most unsettling smile, which Jughead gets to see up close when he picks up Betty for their trip. Even Jughead, boy leader of a chain gang, is creeped out.