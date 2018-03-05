Is A Macaulay Culkin Renaissance Coming? His Oscars Tweets Say Yes

Hi 17k+ new best friends! Are you going to watch the #Oscars tomorrow?? I won't. But I WILL be LIVE TWEETING them (so I don't feel left out). Seriously. Come by tomorrow at 4pm PST (7pm Eastern) for #MackTweetsTheOscars #BossBabysDayOut pic.twitter.com/DwwTDCrC0g— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018
Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018
1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP
You know how the first person that shows up at a party is totally lame?— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018
I'm betting you Dustin Diamond is the first person on the red carpet tonight.
Where is CSI NCIS and what are they wearing? #Oscars90— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018
#Oscars PREDICTION:— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018
Best Supporting Bakula: I have a feeling this is going to be @ScottBakula 's year. #SweepBabySweep
EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018
#Oscars90 I heard there was a fourth billboard in that movie but it got cut out: pic.twitter.com/hMWU3N50KZ— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018