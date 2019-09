Jennifer Lawrence Has A Brilliant Idea For A Bachelor Spinoff & I Need It Now

Reality television would be a good mid-life pivot for Lawrence, who appears to be undergoing a personal revolution. She's recently become openly political — she discussed her work with a political charity on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night in a shoeless, rum-filled interview — and she's admitted that she's taking the next year off of work. (She's signed on to work with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, but the movie is still in the early stages of development.) Reality TV itself is at a crossroads. As outlined by Buzzfeed's Kate Arthur , The Bachelor is struggling to maintain its numbers, and the Kardashians seem ever more hesitant to share with their audience. Kylie Jenner masked an entire pregnancy , remember? A recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians made the argument that celebrity gossip — which is in part fuelled by reality TV — almost ruined Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy. The easy (though puritanical) suggestion is to outlaw reality TV entirely. The better suggestion is to let Jennifer Lawrence take over the industry, rum-filled interviews and all.