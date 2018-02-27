Jennifer Lawrence Has A Brilliant Idea For A Bachelor Spinoff & I Need It Now

Jennifer Lawrence may hold the key to rescuing the Bachelor franchise. In an interview for the cover of Vanity Fair's March issue, Lawrence shared that she has an idea for a reality television show. A known reality TV aficionado, Lawrence has her eye on developing a new series. It's called Breakup Island, and, while she won't share specifics, the gist seems clear: She'll gather the erstwhile couples of reality television on an island, where they'll duke it out. (One can only hope!)
"I can’t tell you the details, but there are very distinct cast members like The Bachelor, between the ages of 20 and 50, who you stay with and care about," she told journalist Krista Smith. Oh, how interesting! From the sound of it, Lawrence isn't planning on just pulling from the Bachelor franchise — there are Real World cast members, The Challenge cast members, and even people from MTV's Are You The One? that could traipse to a faraway island for a show.
The good news is, Lawrence seems serious about Breakup Island.
"That’s all I’m willing to disclose about Breakup Island because I really think it’s going to happen," she continued. "My agent was laughing at me when I told him. But I am clearly obsessed.”
Lawrence's reality TV fixation is, well, a fixation for the rest of us pedestrians. How could she, an Oscar winner, also love the Kardashians? But she does, and she does so fervently. When Lawrence took over Jimmy Kimmel Live in November, she joyously interviewed the queen of the Kardashian krew, Kim Kardashian, giggling all the while. (It was, hands down, the best late night interview of 2017, probably because Lawrence, unlike most late night hosts, possessed unfettered adoration of her guest.)
Reality television would be a good mid-life pivot for Lawrence, who appears to be undergoing a personal revolution. She's recently become openly political — she discussed her work with a political charity on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night in a shoeless, rum-filled interview — and she's admitted that she's taking the next year off of work. (She's signed on to work with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, but the movie is still in the early stages of development.) Reality TV itself is at a crossroads. As outlined by Buzzfeed's Kate Arthur, The Bachelor is struggling to maintain its numbers, and the Kardashians seem ever more hesitant to share with their audience. Kylie Jenner masked an entire pregnancy, remember? A recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians made the argument that celebrity gossip — which is in part fuelled by reality TV — almost ruined Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy. The easy (though puritanical) suggestion is to outlaw reality TV entirely. The better suggestion is to let Jennifer Lawrence take over the industry, rum-filled interviews and all.
