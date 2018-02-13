This New Girl Actress Is Getting Her Own Show & It Sounds Out Of This World

New Girl's Hannah Simone is soaring to new heights in the reboot of the hilarious '80s classic, The Greatest American Hero, which will be executive produced by Fresh Off The Boat's Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Kahn.
The story, according to Deadline, will follow Meera (Simone), a 30-year-old Indian-American woman who's more interested in partying than in getting her life together. But, all of that changes when she becomes the owner of a shiny new bodysuit that, when worn, grants her life-changing superpowers and she sets out to make her mark.
The original series, which ran from 1981–1983, featured William Katt in the lead role as a down-on-his-luck educator, Ralph Hinkley. For reasons unknown, aliens considered him to be a good candidate to save planet Earth and gave him a red-and-black suit with special powers. In each episode, Hinkley experimented with his new gift and got into plenty of trouble along the way.
Advertisement
Simone shared the exciting news on Twitter on Monday with the caption, "Believe it or not, I'm walking on air."
Believe it or not, I'm walking on air. https://t.co/MiGKH0W3eq— Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) February 13, 2018
Former New Girl co-star Jake Johnson also celebrated the news with an appropriately funny and awkward tweet.
"Great news @HannahSimone. The title of your new show fits you well, friend," he wrote. "I'm also in consideration for a pilot, with an equally fitting title, called: That Dick Who Won't Leave The Party. So I ain't sweating it either."
The news is definitely exciting as it not only showcases Simone's comedic chops but also proves to women and girls of colour everywhere that they, too, can be superheroes.
Simone has been having quite a bit of good luck lately. In addition to landing a new role, the actress became a new mother to a sweet baby boy last August with husband Jesse Giddings.
We can't wait to see what this superwoman has in store for us next!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement