Unless you were already familiar with the Weimar Republic, the period of time between 1919 and 1933 in Germany, you were probably shocked by the racy, free-wheeling lifestyle demonstrated in Babylon Berlin. The show, which is set in 1929, portrays all the facets of Berlin life back then — from the 4th May riots to cross-dressing cabaret shows and parties that rage until dawn.
Babylon Berlin brings one of the most fascinating periods in German history (make that all history) to life. In the show, we descend into secret brothels beneath clubs, and pharmacies that peddle morphine to addicted WWI veterans. One character, Charlotte (Liv Lisa Fries), is a regular at a gay bar, where patrons regularly cross-dress. Even with all of these scenes, Babylon Berlin is only scratching the surface of the dynamics present in Weimar Republic.
Here is proof that the Weimar Republic was the original embodiment of the phrase "sex, drugs, and rock and roll" — just replace "rock and roll" with "cabaret," and you're set.
