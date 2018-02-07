Warning: Spoilers for the next season of Game Of Thrones ahead.
If Game Of Thrones isn't going to come back until 2019, then we'll have to get our fix in other ways, like staring at this behind-the-scenes photo of Kit Harington as Jon Snow, smoking a cigarette and drinking out of a disposable cup while wearing a giant cape. Or is it just a picture of me making my way home from work during a particularly dreary and cold day in New York? It's hard to say.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the HBO show is currently filming its final season in Dubrovnik, Croatia, a location that's often used to film scenes for King's Landing. What is Jon Snow doing over in Lannister territory? And why does he look so sad?
Advertisement
There are other things worth noting about the photos, like the fact that some of them show the actor walking next to a mysterious hooded character, and that no other familiar faces seem to be along for the ride, unlike the last time Snow was at King's Landing to form a truce with Daenerys, Cersei, and Jaime Lannister.
If we combine this with the huge spoiler the internet predicted last week, then things are looking pretty bleak for Westeros. You'd stand outside smoking in your magnificent cape too if your hometown was entirely on fire.
Or maybe he's thinking of theories about the new Star Wars series that will be helmed by Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. "We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement