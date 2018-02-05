Who Were The Friends At Kylie Jenner's Secret Baby Shower?

It finally happened. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner confirmed her long-rumoured pregnancy by announcing the birth of her baby girl. The reality star posted a note on Instagram to spread the happy news, but the real juicy deets were delivered via a twelve minute video that documented every step of the journey, including her pastel-pink baby shower. This is when a lot of the video was filmed, as some of her closest friends spoke to the camera and gave their own messages for the baby. These friends included a ton of familiar faces, like Jenner's BFF and "wife" Jordyn Woods, and Victoria Villarroel Gamero, her assistant and right-hand woman. However, there was one face we didn't recognise, which is odd, since she and Jenner were actually pregnancy sisters.
Congratulations To The sweetest,Loving, Most Caring person on earth! So happy we got to share this experience together! Sleep together,Eat together, Workout etc Love Having you as my pregnant sister for 9 Months! You are going to be such an amazing Mom, and your beautiful baby is the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother? You Were Made For This! I Love You So Much! Can’t wait for Your Snap Back We Not Even Ready, The Most ? Mama Ever!!
Heather Sanders, the creator of Sorella Boutique, met Jenner back during her Sweet Sixteen. Her fiancé is rapper King Trell, a good friend of Jenner's ex, Tyga. This is Sanders' second pregnancy, which, according to the video, happened in tandem with Jenner's.
"We used to talk about this as a joke like two years ago," Jenner says in the video as she and Sanders pose for the camera. " I was like 'Heather, your next baby... wait for me.'"
"I love that she can pull off any style: sexy, street, glamorous & rocker," Sanders previously said about Jenner in an interview. "And she KILLS all the above! She's so cute!"
Sanders' first child, Zoe Skye Meeks, was born in October of 2015.
Other friends at the shower include Anastasia Karanikolaou, an influencer who recently appeared in the Yeezy Season 6 promo, and the rest of the family, like Kim Kardashian and daughter North West.
If this video proves anything, it's that Jenner's inner circle is really, really good at keeping a secret. With friends like these, who needs NDAs? (Probably still Jenner).
