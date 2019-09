Who Were The Friends At Kylie Jenner's Secret Baby Shower?

It finally happened. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner confirmed her long-rumoured pregnancy by announcing the birth of her baby girl. The reality star posted a note on Instagram to spread the happy news, but the real juicy deets were delivered via a twelve minute video that documented every step of the journey, including her pastel-pink baby shower. This is when a lot of the video was filmed, as some of her closest friends spoke to the camera and gave their own messages for the baby. These friends included a ton of familiar faces, like Jenner's BFF and "wife" Jordyn Woods , and Victoria Villarroel Gamero, her assistant and right-hand woman. However, there was one face we didn't recognise, which is odd, since she and Jenner were actually pregnancy sisters.