Kylie's Baby Video Also Gave Us Our First Look At Chicago West

Kylie Jenner revealed a lot, all at once, today when she announced she has welcomed a daughter and shared all the details in a heartwarming family video. While we were watching it and checking out the family's reactions, there was one more exciting reveal in that video. It contained our first look at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's third baby, Chicago.
In the video, Kylie holds little Chicago not long after she's born and while Kylie is about eight months pregnant. "She's so little," Kylie coos over the swaddled infant.
Kylie asks if they've figured out what her name will be yet, and Kim replies while looking off camera, "I think we're going to go with Chicago."
Advertisement
Then we get a sweet family shot of Rob Kardashian, with his daughter Dream (whose curls have gotten impossibly cute) posing behind Kylie and Chicago as Kim takes their photo. She hasn't shared the shot on Instagram yet, but now that Kylie's news is out surely it will be soon.
And then, while holding Chicago, Kim says to Kylie, "I need to school you on what your vagina is about to feel like." The line elicits a laugh from Rob, but we, along with Kylie, would like to pass.
You can watch this family tableau below, starting at about 8:26.
Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago in the wee hours of January 15, 2018. She is their third child. Kim used a surrogate, following two complicated pregnancies with her first children North and Saint.
"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," she said during an April episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself." She added, "I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement