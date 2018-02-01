In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian has decided to make peace with her enemies — but they probably won't take it that way when a giant chocolate heart shows up on their doorsteps. In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, Kardashian explained that she was sending her new Kimoji Hearts fragrances to everybody, both her friends and her haters. The fragrances themselves come in chocolate hearts that the recipient must break with a mallet in order to access the perfume, and are quite a grand thing to receive under normal circumstances, but even weirder when it's coming from someone you once sued. This is so petty and I love it.
In case you were wondering who exactly these haters are, Kardashian has each name neatly written on a post-it note in what is possibly the most well-organized and sugary revenge I've ever witnessed.
The blue column on the left lists all the people Kardashian feels have wronged her. And what did they do, exactly? I'm glad you asked:
Sarah Michelle Gellar
In 2014, Gellar said she was canceling her Vogue subscription after Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on the cover.
Piers Morgan
Janice Dickinson
Naya Rivera
Rivera commented on Kardashian's famous break-the-internet photo expressing disapproval, writing "you're someone's mother."
Chloë Grace Moretz
Similarly to Rivera, Moretz told Kardashian she wasn't setting a good example for women after she posted a naked photo on Instagram.
Blac Chyna
Chyna was engaged to Kardashian's brother Rob Kardashian and recently sued them for defamation, although they are now no longer named in the suit.
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Bette Midler
Wendy Williams
Chelsea Handler
Sharon Osbourne
Remember when Kardashian posting a nude photo was actually shocking? Simpler times. Happy Valentine's Day, ladies and Piers Morgan!
