On October 17, Chyna, née Angela White filed a lawsuit against the entire family involved in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the lawsuit, she claimed the family defamed her, interfered with contractual relations, and purposefully sought to get Chyna's show Rob & Chyna cancelled. The suit stated that "the famous family was flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White’s career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women as an entrepreneur and social media influencer."