Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer named in Blac Chyna's complicated lawsuit against the Kardashian family, Entertainment Tonight reports. Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, Chyna's estranged fiancé, are still named in the suit.
Lisa Bloom, Chyna's attorney, told ET that she filed a request to amend the lawsuit so as to "narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut-shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna's show after she broke up with Rob."
Bloom concluded, "We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds."
On October 17, Chyna, née Angela White filed a lawsuit against the entire family involved in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the lawsuit, she claimed the family defamed her, interfered with contractual relations, and purposefully sought to get Chyna's show Rob & Chyna cancelled. The suit stated that "the famous family was flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White’s career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women as an entrepreneur and social media influencer."
As ET points out, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were both executive producers of Rob & Chyna, as was Rob Kardashian.
At the time that Chyna filed the original lawsuit, Bloom spoke to Refinery29, explaining that slut-shaming is a key element in Chyna's case. She argued that the Kardashians highlighted Chyna's past as a stripper as to discredit her.
"It's offensive and damaging," she said, "and it's unfair towards Chyna, who wasn't born into wealth or with any clout of her own. She had to work her way up to land this reality show which, were it given a chance to continue, could act as a springboard for business opportunities."
Added Bloom, "The Kardashians know better than anyone how economically valuable it is to have a reality show. I think they should have left [Chyna] alone."
