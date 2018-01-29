Bruno Mars Swept The Grammys & Twitter Is Torn Over It

Bruno Mars made a record sweep at the Grammy Awards tonight — he took home the awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, which is unprecedented. (If those categories seem similar, they're not. Record of the Year goes to the recording studio involved in a song, whereas song of the year is purely about songwriting. It's complicated, but it sort of makes sense!) Mars started the night by performing his song "Finesse," a track that got an upgrade this month when it was remixed with a Teddy Riley-style beat and Cardi B was added to the track.
Teddy Riley is a key player in Bruno Mars' win, too; Mars dedicated his win for Album of the Year to the songwriting legend. During his acceptance speech for Album of the Year — during which he begged the Academy not to cut him off — Mars recalled performing for thousands of tourists at 15. (He graciously let the audience know that he was "incredible" at that age. If you've seen videos of young Bruno, you'll know this is 100% true.)
"Later on in life, I found out that those songs that I was singing were written by either Baby Face, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, or Teddy Riley," he said. "And with those songs I remember seeing it first hand — people dancing that had never met each other from two sides of the globe, dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together."
He explained that this is what he wanted 24k Magic to do: He wanted it to make people want to dance. And he wanted it to be pure joy.
His win was seen as a little controversial — though not as dramatic as Adele's upset at the 2017 Grammys. Mars is great, Twitter pointed out, but is he Album of the Year good? The other contenders for Album of the Year were heavy hitters: Jay-Z, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino. Surely 24k Magic, a bundle of upbeat joy, wasn't better than 4:44?
Still, Mars' likeability is undeniable. He's charming, he's a great performer, and he's largely apolitical. He's also fairly accessible for a big celebrity, which is to say, he appears on The Ellen Degeneres Show with some frequency. He's the epitome of anodyne — he's also really, really good at being anodyne — which means, in 2018, he's an easy winner. Bruno Mars is a winner we can all agree on.
Watch his full speech, below.
