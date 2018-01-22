Kristen Bell kicked of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on a high note, joking about her narcissism and the most-anticipated movie of next year: Frozen 2. She also used her opening monologue as an opportunity to deliver a thinly-veiled joke about Melania Trump.
The Good Place actress is the award show's first ever host, thus also making her literally the "first lady" of the ceremony. Bell took this title to heart and dedicated a portion of her opening speech to address her "first initiative" as first lady, not missing the opportunity to also poke fun at the actual first lady, Melania.
"My first initiative as first lady will be cyber bullying, because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem quite yet," she said. "And I'm looking at you Tony Hale. You're a bully, and guys — he is savage on Twitter. I am serious."
This is, of course, referring to Melania's "anti-bullying crusade" which has been panned by many because of President Donald Trump's own tendency to use Twitter as a tool for harassing journalists, and people who oppose him. Previously, Lady Gaga also called out Melania for her hypocrisy on the issue.
But Bell wasn't all jokes. She also took the time to address the important changes happening in Hollywood and expressed the value in telling everyone's stories, especially now. Oh, and for the record, Hale's Twitter is actually a delight and totally free of any mean tweets — we can't say the same about some other people's accounts.
A speech with humour, and honesty? We love that. Let's get more female hosts, eh?
