One of Hollywood's funniest ladies has a new small screen project in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen Wiig just scored a new comedy series, which will stream when Apple launches its new television venture.
According to the report, Wiig has teamed up with Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, who has two other Apple series in the works: a morning show dramedy starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and a series based on Kathleen Barber's book Are You Sleeping which will star Octavia Spencer.
Wiig's series, which is based on Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short-story collection You Think It, I'll Say It, will be Apple's first comedy venture. Wiig will executive produce the 10-episode series.
Advertisement
Wiig took the world by storm when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2004. However, it was 2011's Bridesmaids, which Wiig also also co-wrote with her writing partner Annie Mumolo, that really solidified her as a comedic powerhouse. Naturally, one can assume that some of the killer one-liners and outrageous moments that made Bridesmaids such a hit will also be infused into her new Apple show.
Since leaving SNL in 2012, Wiig has done a mix of television and film. She appeared on multiple episodes of Last Man On Earth with Will Forte, starred in mini-series The Spoils of Babylon and, later, The Spoils Before Dying, and appeared in Netflix's Wet Hot Summer: First Day of Camp.
On the film front, the actress seemingly tried her hand at everything, from indie coming-of-age movie The Diary of a Teenage Girl to Lifetime movie A Deadly Adoption opposite Will Ferrell. She also suited up for a woman-led Ghostbusters and even held a small (but, umm, crazy-disturbing) role in Darren Aronofsky's controversial film mother! In addition to her Apple series, Wiig is currently working on her next screenplay venture, called Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which will be co-written by Mumolo just as Bridesmaids was. (For anyone looking out for Bridesmaids 2, you may need to keep waiting.)
As amazing and varied as Wiig's career has been since leaving SNL, I am excited to see her on a more regular basis. A whole lot of Wiig at once? Count me in.
Advertisement