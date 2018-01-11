20 Questions I Have About Kim Kardashian's Louis Vuitton Rubbish Bins

Kim Kardashian just revealed on her Instagram story that she has an impressive set of Louis Vuitton rubbish bins. Well, we think. (See photographic evidence of the bins below.) Kardashian shared a photo of the rubbish bins without context, but, presumably, she's just exited that they exist. And honestly, we are, too. This is what the Kardashians are for: to demonstrate great wealth in the most unexpected of places. Who knew you could have branded bins? We certainly didn't.
We actually have a few more follow-up questions for Kardashian about these fancy receptacles.
1. Did you paint these logos yourself?
Advertisement
2. Okay, did you hire someone to paint these logos?
3. Did Louis Vuitton give you permission to reprint the logo?
4. Did Louis Vuitton request that you use the logo on your rubbish bins?
5. A follow-up: Did Louis Vuitton subsequently request that you share these bins on Instagram?
6. We take a brief respite from questions to appreciate the fact that Kim Kardashian recycles. The Earth matters, y'all.
7. Do you also have Louis Vuitton-printed rubbish bags?
9. And what brand is your rubbish disposal?
10. Your plunger?
11. Do you have Louis Vuitton toilet paper?
12. We're actually not sure if Louis Vuitton ever made toilet paper, but there is a fair amount of imagery available.
13. How do you feel when you bring your rubbish to Louis Vuitton rubbish bins?
14. Is the painted rubbish can in accordance with city ordinances?
15. Have you ever taken your rubbish out while wearing Louis Vuitton shoes and then said, "Whoa!"
16. Do you refer to your rubbish bins as your "Louis Vuittons"?
17. If so, you could twist the lyrics of J Lo's song "Louboutins" to sound like you're singing about your rubbish cans.
18. Would you ever paint a different logo on your rubbish bins?
20. Lastly, is Kylie Jenner pregnant?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement