Why Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Skipped The Golden Globes After Parties

You know what's better than getting ready to go out with your friends? When you decide to not go out at all. The moment everyone admits they'd rather just hang out at home and order food is one of great relief for me, personally, which is why I'm totally charmed by this video Jennifer Lawrence posted on her Facebook page.
Lawrence and Emma Stone have worked their way up to probably the top ten Hollywood duos right now, mostly because the two of them compliment each other so perfectly, especially when it came to after the Golden Globes. Stone attended the awards with activist Billie Jean King, but had invited Lawrence to the after parties, but things didn't go exactly as planned.
"Hey, what happened tonight?" Stone asked Lawrence in the video I've now watched about ten times.
"Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after parties," Lawrence replied, one side of her fully made-up face towards the camera. "So I got us tickets to some after parties, I booked a car, I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn't want to go."
This was when Lawrence turned to the camera and revealed half a face of full makeup, with the other half totally bare.
"You just wanted to come over to my house," she continued. "So I sent my hair and makeup team home. And now this is what I look like."
As ridiculous as she looked, at least she got the satisfying feeling of taking heavy makeup off her face without the exhaustion that comes from getting home after a night of what sounded like many, many parties. Add Stone into the mix and, I don't know, guys, it sounds like the night couldn't have gone any better.
Watch the full clip below!
