At Sunday night's Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon had an honour the rest of us can only dream of: she introduced Oprah Winfrey. Oprah was awarded the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award, and brought the house down with a powerful speech about sexism and racism in our society. It instantly changed the energy of the room, with fans online immediately speculating with glee that the activist and talk show host could run for president in 2020. Witherspoon couldn't get enough of the Oprah frenzy, and continued to gush over the icon backstage, which included debuting her excellent Oprah impression.
"Do I have an Oprah impression?" she asked herself in front of the press backstage. "You get a Golden Globe! And you get a Golden Globe!"
In case you missed just why everyone is going so nuts over the award-winner, then you better listen up ASAP.
"I've interviewed and portrayed people who've withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights," she said. "So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."
Take a look at the full speech below:
