Welcome, all, to the start of a new year. We're sure your resolution list is already piled high with noble endeavours, like eating more leafy greens and keeping a diary. We of the Refinery29 entertainment team wholeheartedly believe that completing the entirety of a long, culturally important TV show is an equally noble endeavour, and belongs right up there on your resolutions list.
But which TV show to tackle first? That's where the zodiac comes in. We've matched up each of the 12 astrological signs with a gripping and easily streamable show that spans enough seasons to keep you on the couch for at least a few months. In no time, the characters on these shows will become your close, personal friends. Their highs will be your highs. Their lows will be your lows.
So, let the stars divine your binge-watching future. And since the year is long, we've provided more than one option for each sign.