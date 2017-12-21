A Musical About Princess Diana's Wedding Is Coming

La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California has announced that they will be performing a musical about Princess Diana's wedding next year.
The new musical, titled Diana, is set in 1981 and chronicles the life of the princess right before the royal wedding and after. The score will be an eclectic mix of classical melodies and "1980s-inspired pop and rock music," Broadway.com reports.
"Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny," reads the theatre's description of the musical. "But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanise a nation, even as it threatens the royal family’s hold on England."
Just thinking about the young monarchs set to '80s pop music has us excited.
Given the overwhelming success of The Crown and other television shows and films depicting the royal family, the musical definitely has an established audience already. The additional buzz brought on by Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle only stands to contribute the interest surrounding the production.
This isn't the only Diana-related media we can look forward to. Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series, Feud, will reportedly be about the bitter divorce between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. So — maybe go see the new musical first, and then watch the marriage unravel on TV?
If you're more interested in a real-life wedding, of course, you can look forward to the nuptials between Markle and Prince Harry, which will reportedly take place in May of 2018. Unfortunately, this is one wedding that will take place sans musical numbers.
La Jolla has not announced specific dates yet or casting news, so stay tuned to see who gets to play the Princess on the San Diego stage.
