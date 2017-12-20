The Best TV Sex Scenes Of 2017, Ranked By Female Gaze

2017 is coming to a close, a blessing that means that you have probably already read your fair share of year-end TV roundups. But this one is different. This one is sexy! And not just sexy, but also feminist. It's a roundup you can enjoy guilt-free with a glass of something nice to escape from the constant barrage of bad news that has been the hallmark of this godforsaken year from hell.
There was a lot of TV this year, which means there was a lot of sex on TV this year. Some of it was good, some of it was bad, and a lot of it was fine. But for the purposes of this slideshow, what makes a sex scene rise above and beyond is how it relates to the female gaze. Does the sex feel empowering to watch? Does it make a point about female representation on TV? Does it give insight into women's experiences? Is it satisfying? Hot? All of the above? These are some of the questions I have asked myself in the process of creating this list.
Of course, good sex, like TV, is pretty subjective, so keep that in mind as you click through. That said, enjoy!