Tired of worrying about your own love life? Don't worry — Hollywood has more than enough love lives, love triangles, and love scandals you can spend your time tracking. In 2017, a whole new host of celebrity couples sprouted up for you to follow at your leisure.
Some couples formed in the midst of divorce proceedings. Other couples reunited after a period of being broken up. One couple was Jelena. And no fewer than three couples were formed between employees of Saturday Night Live and A-List celebrities.
So, without further ado, here are many of 2017's new couples to keep your eye on, as they progress through the phases of every celebrity couple: hand holding, red carpet appearances, Instagram posts, and public comments about their partner in the press.