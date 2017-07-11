Beyoncé and JAY-Z's marriage isn't the only celebrity union 4:44 is putting under the microscope.
Spin reports that JAY-Z has released a companion video to accompany his new album. Footnotes for 4:44 features an all-male cast weighing in on relationships, with stars like Will Smith, Aziz Ansari, Meek Mill, Michael B. Jordan, and Kendrick Lamar taking part.
Here's where things get interesting. Jesse Williams also appears in the video, which sees him calling out the rumors surrounding his divorce from wife Aryn Drake-Lee. The Grey's Anatomy actor and activist announced his split in April, which soon sparked speculation that he'd struck up a romance with actress Minka Kelly. Neither party has confirmed those rumors, though Williams and Drake-Lee are currently embroiled in a heated custody dispute over their two children, Maceo and Sadie.
The controversy surrounding the split certainly isn't sitting well with Williams, according to his comments in Footnotes. He referenced rumors of his infidelity and the ensuing criticism that he'd (allegedly) left his Black wife for a white woman.
"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden motherfuckers are writing thinkpieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship —like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute," the 35-year-old star said in the video.
Evidently that means there's more to the story — but unless he releases his own version of 4:44, that's all the public is getting for now.
