Jesse Williams Is In A Heated Custody Battle With His Estranged Wife

Jesse Williams may be woke, but that is not saving him from a fiery custody battle with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.
Us Weekly writes that the Grey's Anatomy actor and his recently divorced wife are both battling over visitation time with their two children. The custody battle was prompted when Williams requested more time with Sadie, their daughter, and Maceo, their son.
In courts documents obtained by Us Weekly, Williams' attorneys claim that Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, is not accepting their request for the father to spend more time with his children. The end goal is for parents to share joint physical custody. The actor filed for divorce from his wife of four-and-a=half years earlier this year in April.
Advertisement
"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them," Williams claims in the documents, per Us Weekly. "She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."
The 35-year-old also called himself an "active, involved, 'hands-on' father."
In turn, Drake-Lee's lawyer, Jill Hersh, has responded to Williams' claims by not responding. "Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy," Hersh told the site. "Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."
Read these stories next:
Advertisement