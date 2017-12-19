In addition to the A-list female heist crew which features Lou (Cate Blanchett), Debbie's equally scheme-y wing woman, Amita (Mindy Kaling), an expert in knock-off jewellery and desperate to leave the confines of her mother's home, Tammy (Sarah Paulson), an ex-con thirsty for another gig, Rose (Helena Botham Carter), a distraught fashion designer who seems ready for revenge on fashion's biggest night, Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), the "in" actress borrowing the decadent necklace for the gala, Constance (Awkwafina), a clever street con artist ready for the big leagues, and a woman you may have heard of by the name of Rihanna? She'll be playing the hacker, "Nine Ball." Yes, like the billiard ball. Yes, that's her real name.