It's been a long time coming, but the first official trailer for the powerhouse Ocean's 8 is finally here, and it does not disappoint.
The scene? New York City, spring of 2017.
The mastermind? A freshly released-from-prison Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney).
The heist? Stealing a $150 million necklace from the Met Gala.
In addition to the A-list female heist crew which features Lou (Cate Blanchett), Debbie's equally scheme-y wing woman, Amita (Mindy Kaling), an expert in knock-off jewellery and desperate to leave the confines of her mother's home, Tammy (Sarah Paulson), an ex-con thirsty for another gig, Rose (Helena Botham Carter), a distraught fashion designer who seems ready for revenge on fashion's biggest night, Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), the "in" actress borrowing the decadent necklace for the gala, Constance (Awkwafina), a clever street con artist ready for the big leagues, and a woman you may have heard of by the name of Rihanna? She'll be playing the hacker, "Nine Ball." Yes, like the billiard ball. Yes, that's her real name.
Oh, and honey, don't even get me started on the cameos! We'll be seeing the likes of Anna Wintour (is it even a Met Gala without her?), Kim Kardashian West (in a jewellery heist movie?! Yup.), Kendall and Kylie Jenner (I wonder if there will be any mention of Life of Kylie), Olivia Munn (who apparently paid to be in the movie...), Serena Williams, Dakota Fanning, and Katie Holmes, to name a few. This movie is blockbust-her at its best and I'm banking on it delivering my new favourite one-liner of 2018.
You ready?
