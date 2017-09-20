Olivia Munn Had To Pay To Be In Ocean’s Eight — But It Was Totally Worth It

Usually stars make money by appearing in a movie, not lose money. But Olivia Munn reportedly had to pay out of her own pocket to be a part of Ocean's Eight. The film is about a heist during the Met Gala, and a host of fashion and entertainment celebs are making appearances, including Munn.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Radio, the X-Men star said that "It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight. They’re like, 'do your own glam' and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you.' Oh, okay." She then explains that she feel like she spent a lot of money to tell people that she just makes a brief appearance in the film.
Still, she seems happy with the experience. "I was so excited to get the call from Ocean's Eight...and I did not anticipate having to tell so many people that I'm not really in Ocean's Eight, I have a cameo in Ocean's Eight. I was super excited...That cast, first of all, I'm just as excited as everybody else...The movie is going to be amazing, that's just a given. I mean, you have Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling is a very good friend of mine." Also, Rihanna is in it, which means this movie is going to be beyond amazing.
Munn also spoke about the litany of terrible movies and the male actors who are successful in spite of it. "You keep seeing guys falling up. They keep doing crappy movie after crappy movie. It's really obnoxious that if there's a female lead or female director, it's like, you've got one shot. No, we don't!"
White it does feel like we've been talking about Ocean's Eight for quite some time, but each new crumb of information about the movie get us so stoked for its release. The film is due out on June 8, 2018.
