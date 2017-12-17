Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Some Cute Carter Twins Intel

Never mind that she’s the woman who birthed Beyoncé, or that she’s pretty great at telling dirty Santa jokes: Tina Knowles-Lawson is a doting grandmother, too. She also has the inside scoop on two of 2017’s most elusive humans: Bey and Jay Z’s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.
While speaking with Us Weekly, mama Tina chatted candidly about the joys of grandmotherhood and what it’s like to have two twins to coo over.
“It’s amazing. It’s one of the best blessings. Being a grandmother, it’s not like being a mom because you don’t have to have all the responsibility all the time, but they are amazing,” she told the magazine. “This is my first experience around twins, and they’re so different, and their personalities, and they are wonderful.”
Her next reveal will undoubtedly make fans swoon even more.
"The boy has a stare, like a mean mug, like Jay sometimes, which is so cute, and the girl, she’s just so happy all the time and so sweet," she continued. "They are just adorable.”
How cute is the idea of a mini Jay?
This isn’t the first time Knowles-Lawson has dispensed precious gems about her grandchildren. In the fall, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that even as newborns the two infants had “very different personalities.”
But it was Tina’s husband, actor Richard Lawson, who may have spilled the best tea. When speaking about Bey and Jay’s first-born, Blue Ivy, he explained that the new big sister was adjusting to her new siblings like a champ.
“She’s only five, but you can see the transition in terms of her being a little more calm," he noted. “Because she’s the diva, but she’s sharing her diva-dom.”
We’d expect nothing less from the young lyricist who once proclaimed she’s “never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”
