Beyoncé and Jay Z couldn't be prouder of their twins, Sir and Rumi. Though we have yet to see a full family photo with all three of their children, Bey jumped at the chance to show off her newborns on Instagram, sharing a photo of them only a month after she gave birth.
While we all couldn't handle how adorable they are, there was one thing puzzling fans regarding the newest additions to the Carter bunch: their names. Right around the time they were born, some couldn't quite figure out the phrasing of the names and others simply didn't stop theorizing what the meaning was behind them.
Thankfully, the mystery is officially behind us because the father himself has finally explained what the names actually mean, so go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he told Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller on Friday. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."
There you have it folks, their reason is actually nothing out of the ordinary. The duo basically followed their gut and got an incredible pair of results. Their poetic inspiration is actually not far off from the time they revealed why they chose Blue Ivy's name. When the Queen gave birth to her eldest daughter back in January 2012, she posted an excerpt from Rebecca SoInit's 2005 novel, A Field Guide to Getting Lost, on her former Tumblr page. They are artists after all, so we'd expect nothing less.
