Thank you, Beyoncé, for finally revealing the names and exact age of your twins, ending a month of speculation. But also, thank you, Tina Knowles, for clearing up a bit of confusion Beyoncé caused with that name announcement late last night/early this morning.
Beyoncé's Instagram post read, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today." Right after the internet said, "Aha!" people began scratching their virtual heads about her phrasing.
"[whisperin after cheering loudly] I'm having trouble understanding how sir carter and rumi are the names of 2 people whose last names carter," KeswickThunder tweeted.
[whisperin after cheering loudly] I'm having trouble understanding how sir carter and rumi are the names of 2 people whose last names carter— Kezzy Pull-Up Jimbo (@KeswickThunder) July 14, 2017
"Beyoncé wrote 'Sir Carter and Rumi' not 'Sir and Rumi Carter' so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter?" Twitter user Kingsley wrote, and that tweet has more than 8,000 retweets, so either a lot of people agree, or they're enjoying pretending to agree.
Advertisement
Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017
There's also the question of whether Sir Carter is really what's on the twin's birth certificate.
"So wait, it Sir Carters' real name Sir Carter Carter? or is Sir Carter a nickname?" Lindsay G asked.
So wait, it Sir Carters' real name Sir Carter Carter? or is Sir Carter a nickname?— Lindsay G (@poormanstinafey) July 14, 2017
Others decided to take Beyoncé's words quite literally.
"LISTEN Y'ALL, SHE SPECIFICALLY PUT SIR CARTER AND RUMI, NOT SIR AND RUMI CARTER. WE WILL REFER TO KING #1 BY HIS COMPLETE NAME, SIR CARTER," Beygency declared.
LISTEN Y'ALL, SHE SPECIFICALLY PUT SIR CARTER AND RUMI, NOT SIR AND RUMI CARTER. WE WILL REFER TO KING #1 BY HIS COMPLETE NAME, SIR CARTER pic.twitter.com/37bgVVzHWI— state attorney (@beygency) July 14, 2017
Well, here is Grandma to help set the record straight.
"So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, Boy and girl what a blessing," Knowles wrote on Instagram Friday morning.
This makes up for what she did on June 18, when she posted an Instagram from her friend's son's wedding in New York, writing, "God lets things happen in his time not ours! Don't try to rush him!" That confused the entire Beyhive into thinking that maybe the twins hadn't been born yet after all — which, now we know they had, since they're 1 month old today. Like her daughter, Tina contains multitudes. Now, back to our regularly scheduled cooing at Rumi and Sir (Carter).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement