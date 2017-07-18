Beyoncé’s Mom Explains The Meaning Of Baby Rumi's Name & It'll Inspire You To Read Poetry

Ever since Beyoncé posted a record-breaking Instagram announcement that she was pregnant with twins, the Beyhive has been abuzz with speculation. Would the newest additions to the Knowles-Carter family be boys, girls, or one of each? And when Blue Ivy's younger sibs arrived last month, everyone was clamoring to know their names.
On Friday, Beyoncé posted a photo that was reminiscent of her pregnancy announcement, only this time she was holding her newborn babies. She confirmed that the twins were indeed born on June 14 (good investigative work, Beyhive!) and we finally learned their names: Sir and Rumi.
Cue all the speculation about the meanings of the twins' names.
Luckily, Tina Lawson is here to share some intel. Rumi and Sir's grandma used her own Instagram post to explain the inspiration behind Rumi's name.
"This is poetry by the 13th century poet "Rumi" it's not only beautiful but logical ❤️ love number three ❤️," Lawson captioned the post. "Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole❤️."
Rumi, the son of a jurist and a mystic, was born in 1207 in present-day Afghanistan. The themes of his poetry included mind, body, and love (both human and divine). His work has stood the test of time and then some: Recordings of Rumi poems have been performed by the likes of Madonna, Goldie Hawn, Philip Glass, and Demi Moore.
Although we haven't received confirmation of what inspired Sir's name, TMZ pointed out that it may come from a Rumi poem which reads: “Bring the pure wine of / love and freedom / But sir, a tornado is coming / More wine, we'll teach this storm /A thing or two about whirling.”
We don't know about you, but we have the sudden urge to read Rumi's beautiful poetry.
