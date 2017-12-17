On a more overarching note, what attracts us to these predictable films to begin with? The breakout Christmas hit and films like it are nothing we haven’t seen before. They aren’t cinematically stunning, they don’t wrestle with complex relationships, or contain unexpected backstories. So why do we like them? Personally, there is something satisfying about seeing a plot unfold that I don’t have to overthink. They’re almost soothing in a way, like holiday ASMR. Uncomplicated plots set to soothing Christmas music. The repetitive storylines are strangely gratifying to watch. Fittingly, both A Christmas Prince and Christmas Inheritance address unlikely love, which is definitely what I’m feeling for these films right now.