Game of Thrones season 8 is ramping up production, which makes us extremely gleeful, if a little misty. It means that the epic fantasy show that we know and love is coming to an end. Many of us have eagerly followed this show since it first aired in 2011, and many more have been reading the book since George R.R. Martin first published A Game of Thrones (the first in his A Song of Ice and Fire series) in 1996. That's almost 20 years spent with these characters — in various states of anxiety and grief over their shocking deaths.
Take a deep breath now — the final season of Game of Thrones won't premiere until 2019. While this is kind of a bummer, we're choosing to see Cersei's glass of wine as half-full: it means we have more time spend re-reading the books and watching all seven seasons to enjoy every single second of those final moments.
It also means that the cast and crew have a huge task of keeping the show's plot a secret for at least a year and a half. With drones flying over the sets, and some high-tech spy networks, the spoiler community will have the upper hand, because they have more time to collect secrets. HBO is reportedly undertaking some unprecedented measures to keep the set safe, and keep the scripts from being hacked,
Still, as clamped down as everything is, we have a few ideas about what to expect. We also have a few theories, and as more news about the show's last season trickles in, we'll update this post.