It's only been three short months since Fenty Beauty officially came into the world, and Rihanna has already managed to raise the bar for the rest of the industry in a big way — and her empire just keeps growing, with a just-launched liquid lip colour and glitter-packed liner now on shelves and 14 (!) new lipsticks coming later this month just in time for the holidays. But all that time spent masterminding new products and basically handling the customer service for her enormously popular, award-winning brand doesn't mean she's put her own personal beauty M.O. on pause... especially when it comes to her hair.