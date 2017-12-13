It's only been three short months since Fenty Beauty officially came into the world, and Rihanna has already managed to raise the bar for the rest of the industry in a big way — and her empire just keeps growing, with a just-launched liquid lip colour and glitter-packed liner now on shelves and 14 (!) new lipsticks coming later this month just in time for the holidays. But all that time spent masterminding new products and basically handling the customer service for her enormously popular, award-winning brand doesn't mean she's put her own personal beauty M.O. on pause... especially when it comes to her hair.
In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories last night, the star showed off her most recent hair transformation (just the latest in a long line of masterful hair transformations): waist-length brunette extensions, with a deep side part concealing one eye. "New hurr who di$ ?" she captioned a Boomerang that showed her leaning casually against a white wall in a black fur coat and slinky dress, as you do.
This morning, Rihanna shared another shot of herself posing in front of a mirror, captioned, "Public figure af," which we can only take to mean that she's feeling very refined in this new look. Perhaps she decided that now that she's a beauty-industry business mogul, she has to look the part of CEO — but regardless of whether she's wearing a pencil skirt or pale purple lipstick, or wearing extra long extensions or an unfussy, boyish bob, she always looks like a boss to us.
