The main reason Philip, who was originally born as The Prince Of Greece and Denmark and gave up his titles to marry then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, was raised to Prince Philip Of The UK is because he can never gain the title of king. The word “King,” even when it would be used in the moniker of “King Consort,” is saved for actual rulers, not men who serve as the husband to the official Queen Of England. Queen Victoria’s spouse Albert got the same treatment. Apparently, “King” is too serious a job description for a man who’s not actually in charge, so “Prince” is the highest any non-reigning guy is allowed to go. Queen Consort, however, can be bestowed up an actual king’s wife, as the title is so often ceremonial. Sexism at work, everyone.