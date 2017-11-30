There's another pair of celebrities whose names have been tossed into the mix a lot, too. After the engagement news, Twitter users started joking about "The Crown season 10" — implying that when the royal-inspired series reaches season 10, it will have reached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time frame. And plenty of Twitter users think they know just who would be cast in the potential series: Riverdale star K.J. Apa as Prince Harry, and Zendaya as Markle.