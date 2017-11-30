Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're engaged, fans have been wondering who would play them in a movie. Twitter has one great idea — and it's a couple you've already seen together onscreen.
Comedian Travon Free, who writes for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, tweeted photos of Markle and Prince Harry alongside images of Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Joanna (Olivia Olson) from 2003's Love Actually. The tweet brought in 1.4k likes — the comparison clearly resonated with fans of both the real-life couple and the fictional one.
The cast of Love Actually, including Brodie-Sangster and Olson, is a lot older now, as we saw in the reunion special earlier this year. So it's not totally implausible that they could, theoretically, play the couple on screen.
There's another pair of celebrities whose names have been tossed into the mix a lot, too. After the engagement news, Twitter users started joking about "The Crown season 10" — implying that when the royal-inspired series reaches season 10, it will have reached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time frame. And plenty of Twitter users think they know just who would be cast in the potential series: Riverdale star K.J. Apa as Prince Harry, and Zendaya as Markle.
The Crown Season 10 @netflix @Zendaya @kj_apa pic.twitter.com/9NNzbVZ640— mariah (@mRiah) November 27, 2017
We have to admit, we could totally see Zendaya playing the Suits star. In reality, though, the only people who can truly capture the couple's love are Prince Harry and Markle themselves. If you're super invested in royal love stories, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to Prince Harry and Markle's relationship — you're welcome.
