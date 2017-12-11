The midseason finale of Riverdale is almost upon us, and apparently, sleigh bells are ringing. The CW show's upcoming episode "Silent Night, Deadly Night" will serve as the series' first-ever Christmas special, but don't expect mistletoe, gingerbread houses, and Secret Santas. Well, maybe do expect those things, but know that it they'll be in addition to an incredibly disturbing murder scene in which the Black Hood decides to dress up as Jolly Ol' St. Nick. You've been warned.
Riverdale has spent its entirety of season 2 trying to track down the identity of the Black Hood, the murderer tormenting the town due to its abundance of "sinners." So far, the gang mostly just has theories — but thanks to a new promo, it looks like they'll be closer to the Black Hood than ever on Wednesday's upcoming episode. It also looks like the Black Hood will continue his spree of bad, murderous behaviour, but this time, with a Christmas twist.
Advertisement
In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the new episode's promo, you can see what appears to be the Black Hood in a Santa outfit, climbing over the couch towards the camera. That would be unsettling enough, but if you look closely at the scene, you'll notice something chilling. In the left corner of the scene, you can clearly make out three people on the arm chair — all of whom look dead.
A close look at the image suggests that it's possible these three people are members of the Cooper family. It definitely looks like the family could consist of Alice (Mädchen Amick), Polly (Tiera Skovbye), and Hal (Lochlyn Munro). The scene then cuts to a terrified Betty (Lili Reinhart), staring right into the camera.
If that's the case, this moment from the promo could very well be a dream sequence — Betty, after all, has long been threatened by the Black Hood, as has her family. Maybe this is Betty's anxiety getting the best of her — right before she, hopefully, cracks the case once and for all.
Check the moment out, if you dare, at the 0:20 second mark.
The moment could be an homage to the film which Riverdale borrows its episode title from. Silent Night, Deadly Night is a 1984 slasher film about a man who, years after witnessing his parents' murder at the hands of a criminal dressed in a Santa costume, goes on a Christmas killing spree to punish those on the "naughty" list. Hmm...seems like the Christmas version of the Black Hood, no?
Advertisement
Hopefully, the Coopers will be safe and sound come 26th December — but that doesn't mean this image will be leaving our heads ever.
Advertisement