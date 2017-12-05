We can't forget that Good Will Hunting was only possible because of Weinstein. Initially, Good Will Hunting had been sold to the Castle Rock production company, but Affleck and Damon were frustrated that producers wanted to change the script's direction. They were able to shop the script, and eventually it reached Weinstein at Miramax, by way of director Kevin Smith. Weinstein read it, loved it, and bought it for $1 million in 1995. He also let Damon and Affleck play the leading roles, something Castle Rock had balked at. Weinstein hangs over this movie, and so many other beloved movies, like a looming specter.