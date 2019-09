Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Are Teaming Up On A Boston Drama For Showtime

If you've ever followed Ben Affleck or Matt Damon's work, you know that they love Boston like not even the most loyal chowder fanatics can. They have such deep roots in the East Coast city that Damon gives lessons on how to correctly nail the local accent and Affleck stopped to watch a Red Sox game while he was on the red carpet for the premiere of his own movie. They've each starred in a handful of Boston-based movies, including The Town, Good Will Hunting, Gone Baby Gone, and The Departed.