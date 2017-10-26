Matt Damon & Chris Hemsworth Went On Vacation Together

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's friendship is long-documented — Mindy Kaling and Brenda Winters even wrote and performed a play about the two of them. But Affleck isn't Damon's only famous friend — he's also close with Chris Hemsworth.
In fact, Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth are so close that they recently took a vacation together in Monaco. The two actors, along with their wives Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky, visited the city-state for the Grand Prix over the weekend. It wasn't their first vacation together, either — People reports that the two couples also went to Australia together in April, along with their kids.
Advertisement
Damon talked about the trip to Australia during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, too. He said "I've become friends with all three of the brothers, the whole family's great." Apparently, the trip wasn't perfect though. "My 6-year-old daughter got stung by a jellyfish, it was the worst thing." No, the family didn't have to pee on her afterward.
And while not all of us were aware of Hemsworth and Damon's friendship, it turns out they've actually been pals for a while now. In 2014, Hemsworth invited writer David Katz to Damon's house when Katz was writing a GQ profile on the Australian actor. Katz also revealed in the profile that Hemsworth cooked pancakes for him at Damon's house, too — the two of them are clearly super close.
"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Hemsworth told Katz of Damon at the time. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."
For what it's worth, it seems like Hemsworth has "the movie-star thing" figured out pretty well, too.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement