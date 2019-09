Time's Person Of The Year Pick Was Inclusive In More Than One Way

The cover included Ashley Judd, who went on the record with accusations against Harvey Weinstein ; Taylor Swift, who in her first real interview of 2017 spoke about her court case against a DJ who groped her ; Isabel Pascual, a strawberry picker who didn't use her real name in order to protect her family; Susan Fowler, who exposed sexual harassment at Uber ; and Adama Iwu, a corporate lobbyist who was groped in front of several colleagues.