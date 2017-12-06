In order to familiarise themselves with the guest list for the upcoming May wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Lay Stewards who work at St. George's Chapel will be watching Suits, Markle's USA show. Because there's nothing more embarrassing than mistaking Patrick J. Adams for Gabriel Macht, right? (Macht and Adams are the two main characters in the series. They look alike and they both wear suits — good luck, Lay Stewards!)
Hugo Vickers, the captain of the Lay Stewards, told the Daily Mail that he's instructed the stewards to bone up on their Suits knowledge "so they know who everyone is at the wedding."
Advertisement
The Lay Stewards, as per St. George's Chapel website, are a group of volunteers who assist with Sunday morning services at the chapel. They are like the chapel's ushers — they "provide a Christian welcome to the Chapel, appropriate to the occasion or service; to direct worshippers with courtesy to their seat and to offer help and information to those attending services."
So, one of their duties at the Royal wedding will be to direct guests to their seats. It's likely that Adams and Macht will be among the guests.
The cast of Suits isn't the only Hollywood crew that might attend the wedding. Priyanka Chopra, one of Markle's closest friends, will likely also be in attendance, as well as Serena Williams, who invited Markle to her own wedding this year. In addition to Suits, the Lay Stewards might also have to start reading the tabloids or, you know, a personal Instagram account. Welcome to the era of Meghan Markle — Hollywood has officially entered the Royal palace, and things are about to get fun!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement