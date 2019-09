Why Everyone Is A Villain On Vanderump Rules

Past Sandoval, the villain title can be applied to almost everyone else in the cast. Scheana Marie swears co-stars Katie, Stassi, and Kristen Doute have systematically bullied her. But, then again, Scheana went along with her former BFFs' bullying of Lala Kent until it wasn’t fun anymore. But, then again, Lala is crafted as an archetype of the Other Woman , so we’re apparently supposed to be suspicious of the newbie as well, because reality TV sometimes leans on tired tropes. Ariana generally tells all of these individuals, to their faces, she would very much like to have nothing to do with them. The only woman who doesn't veer into the monstrous is the sweet, Southern Brittany Cartwright, who has always felt like a supporting character beamed into the Pump world from a much nicer planet.