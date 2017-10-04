Judalon isn’t lying, since Oziel is Lyle’s therapist and has heard his confession; there are recordings to to prove it. Oziel attempts to intimidate his girlfriend, telling Judalon if she snitches he’ll tell the Menendez brothers she is the one who ratted them out, which could possibly lead the murderous brothers to kill her in retaliation. Despite Oziel’s threats, Judalon still goes to the authorities about the Menendez murders the moment Oziel tosses her out of his home. Soon enough, the police are tearing apart Oziel’s mansion and officers are arresting both Menendez brothers. For months, detectives simply couldn’t prove the siblings committed the crime — and possibly never would have been able to without Judalon’s tapes. All of this is thanks to one spurned mistress’ power.