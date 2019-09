Pop culture has a thing for The Other Woman. It’s why there was all but an FBI investigation into the identity of Becky With The Good Hair , and audiences cheered when Beyonce dropped Ali Larter to her death in Obsessed long before the pop queen ever belted out “Sorry.” Usually, when you see a mistress on your TV screen or hear about one on the radio, you know she’s either going to be vilified or infantilised — what a dumb girl! How did she ever think he would leave his wife? — to the point of absurdity. Yet, you won’t see any such poorly-drawn sketches of the other woman in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders . Thanks to a real-life twist in the infamous murder investigation, the NBC anthology series avoids the cheap trope all together. Instead, Judalon Smyth (Heather Graham) ends up being the most powerful person in the whole show.