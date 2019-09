I've time and time again outed myself as a Taylor Swift apologist. I definitely have both personal and privileged reasons for having no trouble supporting the artist, but usually when I see people criticising her, I can understand where they're coming from and respect it. Even for the most recent Taylor Swift meme, the "name a badder bitch" meme , I tried for a while to just let it be. What could be wrong with a meme that highlights the accomplishments of overlooked women? It wasn't until I saw that other people were feeling uneasy about the whole thing that I realised this wasn't just the knee-jerk Swifty in me coming out to play. There is actually something about the meme that's a little gross.