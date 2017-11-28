Along the same vein, Pac-Man appears multiple times in the episode, and it may serve as one of those breadcrumbs. Randall has been playing the video game since he was a teenager, and says the thing that stands out to him about it is that it hasn’t changed much in the 30 years. His children now play it on their iPads. But most importantly, we see that Randall was playing it after he and Jack returned home from a college visit to Howard University. The camera pans over Jack, looking at his family adoringly and rests on the television screen just as Randall’s last available Pac-Man succumbs to one of the ghosts. ‘Game Over’ appears in the middle of the maze.