Many of us have been obsessed with Stranger Things since 2016, when the '80s-set sci-fi series dropped its first season on Netflix. However, one star is just now getting on the bandwagon. Kim Kardashian has officially discovered that Stranger Things is awesome, and the show's star, Millie Bobby Brown, is extremely happy about it.
Earlier in November, Brown — who plays telepathic fan favorite Eleven on the Duffer Brothers-created series — appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to wax poetic about her love for the reality TV family.
"I’m obsessed with them. I follow them on social media. I think that they are just, like, really great. They’re so entertaining! They have their own, like, language. Instead of saying, 'I swear,' they’re like, 'Bible.' And then they’re like 'Okurrr,' it means, like, 'Okay,'" the actress explained to the talk show host.
Shortly afterwards, Kardashian clan members Khloé and Kim tweeted their own mutual love of Brown. However, while Kim may adore the young Netflix star, she clearly had no clue about how amazing Brown was on the show that skyrocketed her to fame. Fortunately, Kim is now trying to catch up.
"Watching Stranger Things Season 1. Episode 4," wrote the reality star. "I feel like I’m gonna be up all night trying to watch it all!"
Watching Stranger Things Season 1. Episode 4. I feel like I’m gonna be up all night trying to watch it all!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2017
Brown was stoked to hear that the KKW Beauty mogul was watching all of the drama in Hawkins go down.
"YAY! So glad you're watching. AND you have a whole new season to enjoy too! Hope you enjoy as much as I love KUWTK. BIBLE. Okrrrrrr," Brown tweeted in response, quoting a few of the E! show's famous catchphrases.
YAY! So glad you're watching. AND you have a whole new season to enjoy too! Hope you enjoy as much as I love KUWTK. BIBLE. Okrrrrrr❤️ https://t.co/4Wk6LEOMcw— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 27, 2017
Now that Kim is keeping up with Stranger Things, the only thing that's left to solidify the pair's friendship is for Brown to come over to Kris Jenner's house for a classic Kardashian soiree, just as uber-Kardashian fan Jennifer Lawrence did earlier this year.
Here's hoping that Kim makes it through Stranger Things sans spoilers, and that this Twitter lovefest continues well into the show's promised third season.
