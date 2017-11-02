The Kardashians Love Millie Bobby Brown Just As Much As She Loves Them

The Kardashians have spoken! They love Millie Bobby Brown, wunderkind actor, just as much as the rest of the world does.
"It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown!
#Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE," Khloé Kardashian tweeted. She shared the video of Brown talking about her obsession on The Tonight Show.
Not to be outdone, Brown then excitedly wrote back to the Kardashians, noting that she'd seen their tweets.
"Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys," she wrote.
Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys ❤️ https://t.co/dRc40VxXPM— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017
Maybe the Kardashians will appear in the next season of Stranger Things. After all, stranger things have happened...
This story was originally published November 1, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
Back in September, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that as a way to unwind while filming her extremely dark recent movie Mother!, she would watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on an continual loop. As fellow fans of the reality TV royal family, we were thrilled to learn this about the very talented actress, but now there's another celeb who may have just put JLaw's obsession to shame. On last night's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown, who is known for her role as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, explained that she cannot get enough of those Kardashians.
During Millie Bobby Brown's recent Tonight Show appearance, Jimmy Fallon reluctantly admitted that he had not yet watched any of Stranger Things' second season, despite the fact that all the episodes have been out since Friday. Fallon explained that when he's really obsessed with a show, he has to get in a special zone to enjoy it, and he just hasn't had a chance to do that with Stranger Things 2 yet. The 13-year-old actress teased him for the excuse, but when asked if there was any show she was obsessed with in that same way, she had to admit there was.
Millie Bobby Brown confessed that she absolutely loves Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She explained to Jimmy, "I mean, I'm obsessed with with them. I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like, really great! They're like, so entertaining." She then said that she specifically enjoys listening to them speak their own language and proceeded to talk like them, using those signature phrases like "Bible." Brown even taught the host how to say, "OKKURRRR."
Shortly after Jennifer Lawrence shared that she was nursing a deep-seated addiction to KUWTK, Kim Kardashian responded with a Snapchat post explaining that the feeling was mutual. Though that hasn't yet happened for Millie Bobby Brown, we do know that Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are currently watching Stranger Things and loving it, so we're guessing it's only a matter of time before they forge a friendship with the young actress.
On another note… Tristan and I became obsessed with Stranger Things last night!!! Holy crap that's how is incredible! Who's seen it?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 1, 2017
