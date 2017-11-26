Nothing is as it seems in the town of Riverdale, and now, one fan theory suggests that a seemingly innocent bystander to all of the Black Hood drama might actually be the person behind the entire operation. And it has us shook, because Polly Cooper could be the Black Hood.
Polly (Tiera Skovbye) had a big part to play during season 1 of Riverdale when it was revealed that she was part of the reason her boyfriend, Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), wanted to fake his death. The two had plans to run off and raise their babies on a farm — a plan that was thwarted when Jason's dad Clifford (Barclay Hope) murdered his own son in cold blood. Now, Riverdale fan and Redditor Dan Kinney thinks that everything that happened to Polly in season 1 had a profound effect on her psyche...and caused her to take on the identity of the Black Hood.
"We keep being thrown off the scent by the killer constantly bringing up Polly's safety and her in danger, making the average viewer see her as a damsel in distress in hiding," Kinney wrote on Reddit. "What if she's not really in hiding but behind this entire thing?"
The evidence is surprisingly strong.
For one thing, the Black Hood knows a lot about Betty (Lili Reinhart), including her childhood love of Nancy Drew. The killer also reiterates just how similar they are to Betty...almost like they're family. Then there's the fact that the Black Hood seems to make threats on Polly's life just after Betty's sister fled Riverdale — a coincidence, or Polly's plan all along?
Kinney believes that Polly hired someone (or is working with someone) to carry out the actual Black Hood crimes in an effort to get back at the town that wronged her. It would make sense that Riverdale's drug trade would infuriate Polly, as it ultimately led to Jason's murder. And who does the Black Hood target? Mostly drug dealers and users. So much so that the Black Hood shot the "Sugarman" after Betty uncovered his secret schoolteacher identity.
"[Polly] could have beef with the guy that just got busted with the Jingle Jangle ring, as this interfered with the plans Polly and Jason were trying to get away with," wrote the Redditor.
You guys. This. Is. Everything.
For those of you who are wondering where the murder of Ms. Grundy fits into all of this, I have my own theory. Remember how Grundy (Sarah Habel) gave Jason music lessons? Knowing that Grundy preyed on high school-aged boys, it's possible that she also seduced the football player — which could be reason enough for Polly to seek revenge.
I'm ready to place my bets on Polly's involvement, even if we don't see the actual character for several episodes. Skovbye has reportedly been cast on Once Upon a Time, and won't appear on Riverdale until the show's Christmas episode, "Silent Night, Deadly Night." Fortunately, that's the perfect time to reveal the Black Hood's true identity.
And if it's not revealed that Polly Cooper is the ultimate puppet master? Well, I'm writing the show a very strongly worded letter.
