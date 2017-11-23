That’s why it’s so satisfying to hear the answer to Greer’s sexist screech during dinner, “What kind of a lady?” Nola cuts the well-cheekboned photographer off before he can finish, looking at each man present and saying, “...Acts like a man?” That’s the root of all three of these suitors' problems. Nola is treating them all the way stereotypically commitment-averse men treat the women who are interested in them, and she’s not apologising for it. When Nola refuses to break under the pressure of Greer’s desire for her to behave like a “lady,” he and all the other guys are forced to support her if they want to stay at the table. So, they all do. “Tasty,” says Jamie of the homemade pie he’s eating; “Sweet,” adds Greer; “Taste the vanilla, know what I mean?” finishes Mars.