Despite just how uncomfortable this holiday is, the final act is meant to give Nola the joy she’s clearly looking for here. In a nod to remind us just how terrible 2016 — the year in which She’s Gotta Have It takes place — was in terms of celebrity deaths , Nola throws her “Turkey fiasco,” as Greer calls it, in memory of the late, extremely great Prince . Once the food has been scarfed down, the truth-telling marijuana has been smoked, and the revealing art has been unleashed, it’s time for a full-on dance sequence to 1985’s “Raspberry Beret,” finger cymbals and all. The extensive choreography is symbolism for the kind of life Nola could lead if her guys weren’t so obsessed with possessing her and comparing themselves to each other. Sometimes they dance with her, sometimes they dance alone, and sometimes she dances alone. No one owns anyone during the exuberant scene and it is lovely.